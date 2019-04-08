Pet Corner: Romeo

Name: Romeo

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Domestic longhair mix

Gender: Male

Age: 1 year

Color: Black

Romeo is a very friendly fellow who came to Dakin with his equally adorable lookalike brother Spades. Their person moved away and couldn’t bring them. Romeo is a lap cat, he’s playful and active (plus he’s young, being 1 year old!), he’s affectionate and he’s a couch cuddler when given the chance. Romeo is available for adoption by himself, but his brother Spades is also available if you’d like a double dose of love! Come by and say hello at our Springfield Adoption Center.

Click here to learn more about Romeo >>

Events/Other Topics

Latest dog classes starting soon! – We’ve got an interesting roster of dog training classes in both Springfield and Leverett starting in the weeks ahead:

Basic Manners Dog Training – Leverett – starting Saturday, April 27 at 9:15am (5 weeks)

Intermediate Manners Dog Training – Leverett – starting Saturday, April 27 at 10:15am (5 weeks)

Beginner and Intermediate Scent Work – Leverett – starting Saturday, April 27 at 11:15am (5 weeks)

Puppy Kindergarten – Springfield – starting Wednesday, May 22 at 9:30am (5 weeks)

Basic Manners Dog Training – Springfield – starting Wednesday, May 22 at 10:45am (5 weeks)

For more information about dog training at Dakin, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/dakin-humane-society-5871578341

