Pet Corner: Shadow

Name: Shadow

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Gender: Male

Age: 15 years

Color: Black

Shadow is a sweet little old man looking for a comfy bed to call his own. He still loves going for walks and enjoys laying in the sun with his family. He would be fine living with other dogs as long as they are on the calmer side like him. Since he’s an older guy with no known experience with children, he would prefer an adults-only home. Shadow has a heart murmur, and our adoption staff members can explain his needs. Please come visit him at Dakin in Springfield if you think he might be the dog for you.

Click here to learn more about Shadow >>

Events/Other Topics

Barks & Brews 2019 is coming on Sunday, June 23! Tickets on sale now.

Dakin Humane Society’s Barks & Brews returns to Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton on Sunday, June 23 from 1-4pm, with a special VIP preview hour starting at noon. If you’re over 21, love dogs and quality brews, don’t miss this fundraiser for Dakin animals! Bring your dog and enjoy the Splash Zone, HydroDog’s dog bathing, nail trims, dog training sessions, pet treats, 3 food trucks and more! General admission tickets are $30, VIP admission is $75. Tickets are available online here >>

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org