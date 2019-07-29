Pet Corner: Storm

Name: Storm

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Cat

Gender: Female

Age: 6 months

Color: Grey tabby

Storm came to Dakin a few weeks ago because she was part of a litter that her family couldn’t care for. She is a charming little 6-month-old cat who’s just past her kitten days and is now in her “teenage” years! She’s affectionate, curious, cuddly and waiting to be somebody’s best friend. Come meet her at our Springfield Adoption Center.

Events/Other Topics

Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn – Saturday, August 24 at 12pm in Phillipston, MA

Join us for the first annual Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn in Phillipston, MA. This is a kid-friendly end of summer event that you can enjoy with the whole family – dogs included! A special thanks goes to our hosts: Moon Hill Brewing Co. and Red Apple Farm for supporting our mission of helping pets in need and the people who love them. Activities and features include:

Tie-dye a doggie bandana for your best friend

Face painting

Pet caricatures

Live music

Raffle

Lawn games like corn hole, ring toss and can jam

Hayrides

