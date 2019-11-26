Pet Corner: Tiggz

Name: Tiggz

Location: Springfield Adoption Center

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years

Color: White with brown tabby markings

Background:

Meet Tiggz…the friendly fellow in Colony Room 2 at Dakin in Springfield. Tiggz came to us last week because his person is moving and can’t bring him along. His foster person said about him: “Can there be a better cat? Nope!” His former person noted that Tiggz enjoys playing with a variety of toys, that he loves to chase bugs and gets along great with other cats. He wrote that Tiggz’s best qualities are that “He’s such a loving and sweet boy. He likes to amuse us and our guests.”

Click here to learn more about Tiggz

Events/Other Topics:

Black Friday Fill-a-Bag Event – Kick off your holiday shopping at Dakin in Springfield on Black Friday (November 29) for our Fill-a-Bag event! For $5 you buy a bag and can fill it with items from our Diamonds in the Ruff Thrift Shoppe. We’ve got gift items, decorations, housewares and all kinds of treasures that will be offered that day. That’s Dakin’s Springfield location, from 12:30 pm – 5:30 pm.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit, click here.