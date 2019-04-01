Pet Corner: Tigress

Name: Tigress

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Domestic shorthair mix

Gender: Female

Age: 9 years

Color: Black and brown tabby

Don’t let the name fool you, Tigress is a pussy cat… literally and figuratively! This girl has a sweet disposition and is friendly to all. Her former person described her as affectionate and sociable. She loves being petted and brushed, and she will snuggle up with you to show her love. Tigress has lived with children and other pets and was fine with that. Come meet this sweetheart at our Springfield Adoption Center.

Events/Other Topics

Dakin is offering dog grooming services now! – Get your dog looking fly for springtime! If your pup weighs 45 pounds or less, he or she can be transformed by Carol White, who is grooming dogs for fees starting at $45 at our Springfield Adoption Center! Half the proceeds go to helping animals at Dakin. Grooming sessions are by appointment only and only during daytime hours, so call Carol at (413) 592-1775. Participating dogs are required to be up to date on rabies, distemper and parvovirus vaccinations. For more information about grooming services, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-grooming.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org