Pet CPR and First Aid training in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Dog Obedience Training Club is hosting a fundraiser Pet CPR and First Aid training class Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the training will be held at Pampered Pets located at 576 North Main Street from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The training is for pet parents, pet care professionals, animal rescue volunteers, and emergency service personnel.

The class costs $60.00 and includes a handbook, certification of completion and an emergency muzzle. The lesson itself includes a lecture, demonstration, and hands-on practice.

Pre-registration and payment are required to secure seats. You can register online at www.pawsnclaws911.com.

