Pet groomers ready to operate in first phase of Gov. Baker’s reopening plan

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Dog groomers are among the businesses that are able to resume operations starting Monday.

22News spoke with Silke Lanski, owner of Sandy’s K-9 Pet Salon in Agawam. She told us that she is happy to open her doors again to her customers.

“We love animals, we are so excited to come back,” she expressed. Lanski told 22News maintenance grooming is essential for a dog’s overall well-being, physical and mental health.

“You know there are some elderly dogs that people can’t walk them around which on a sidewalk would grind down their nails,” she explained. “So their nails keep getting long, long and that will end up making their feet splayed out and they can get arthritis from that.”

Groomers in Massachusetts will be required to do curbside pick up of client’s dogs, wear masks, and follow CDC and social distancing guidelines to ensure safety of employees and pet owners.