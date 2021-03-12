Pet owners advocate for Ollies Law after dog dies at daycare facility

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is continuing to hear from pet owners advocating for “Ollie’s Law.” The bill is named after a western Massachusetts dog that died at a daycare facility.

22News spoke with Keith Ricci. His one-year-old great Pyrenees mix, Ringo, died at an eastern Massachusetts dog facility back in 2016. He said another dog’s jaw got stuck on Ringo’s collar.

Ollie’s Law would mandate a state-level license for any commercial boarding or training kennel, as well as improved oversight and reporting procedures.

Keith Ricci, “It’s tougher when the law looks at pets and dogs as property rather than looking at them as living things. If this is put in place not only is it good for the dogs and family but it’s good for the daycare too.”

This is sitting in committee right now, before heading to the Massachusetts House floor for a vote.