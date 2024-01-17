SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Below-freezing temperatures are here to stay through the weekend, which could be dangerous for your pet.

If you were cold walking outside this week, chances are so was your pet. But there are precautions you can take during the winter months to ensure their safety.

Temperatures throughout the week will stay below-freezing and even approach single digits during the evening. This along with chemicals on the roads can be harmful or even deadly for your pets.

Since 2018, over 140 companion animals died due to cold weather according to PETA, including a dog that fell into a river last month in Everett. Ariel Torres with Pet Supplies Plus outlines a key item that help your pets brave chilly conditions, “A good sweater for your dog. You always want to make sure they’re warm. They get just as cold as humans. So don’t think just because they have fur they don’t need to be warm.”

There are people who aren’t into dressing up their pets, but in below-freezing temperatures, this could make all the difference. Even if you take preventative measures, such as dressing your pet in a coat and shoes, pets can still suffer in cold conditions.

Lee Chambers with Dakin Humane Society listed symptoms to watch out for, “Keep an eye on your dog for signs of hypothermia. If they’re going on this walk and they begin to slow down considerably, they start whining, shivering, if they’re becoming lethargic or even wanting to burrow somewhere for warmth.”

Mild hypothermia can occur in dogs when temperatures drop below freezing. If your pet is suffering from hypothermia, it’s important to get them inside as quickly as possible and contact a vet or emergency hospital.

While we talked a lot about dogs, these rules apply to all household pets.