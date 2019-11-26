Peter Pan adds more than 450 buses for Thanksgiving week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Peter Pan Bus lines have added more than 450 buses in order to accommodate thousands of passengers that will travel this year for thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest travel weeks of the year and Peter Pas Bus Lines wanted to make sure travelers were covered.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the additional buses have been added to Peter Pan’s existing EXPRESS service throughout the northeast including expanded bus service to Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, Providence, Baltimore, Hartford, Washington DC and hundreds of other destinations.

