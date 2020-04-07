Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH: 356 deaths reported out of 15,202 cases of COVID-19
Peter Pan Bus Lines partnering with local restaurants to provide lunch to healthcare workers, first responders

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Peter Pan Bus Lines is partnering with local restaurants to support those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peter Pan Bus Lines will be buying out take-out food from local restaurants and delivering it to local hospitals.

Restaurants have been struggling since the state closed all non-essential businesses and made restaurants move to takeout and delivery only.

Peter Pan created the new program called Stuff The Bus to Feed The Fight in Western Mass to support restaurants, hospital workers and first responders during the pandemic.

“We are looking at dozens of restaurant participants, going to all area hospitals, all fire departments, and the rescue house. We are going to continue to do this because it’s the right thing to do,” Peter Picknelly, CEO of Peter Pan Bus Lines said.

Picknelly told 22News they plan to deliver food from a restaurant everyday starting with Frigo’s in the South End.

They’ll be using their buses to make the deliveries and volunteers will be properly protected by wearing gloves and masks. The meals are expected to be dropped off at Mercy Medical Center Wednesday.

Picknelly said they are raising money for the program on GoFundMe. Click here to donate.

