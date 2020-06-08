Peter Pan Buses resuming service after COVID-19 closure

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Peter Pan Bus Lines are back on the road providing service in the Northeast.

According to a news release sent to 22News, during the closure, Peter Pan improved its contactless boarding procedures, cleaning, and disinfecting to ensure the safety of travelers and employees.

According to Peter Pan Bus Lines, they are the only bus company using CDC approved PermaSafe to kill viruses including COVID-19, bacteria, and other germs on contact. They have implemented the following safety provisions:

Passengers are required to wear a face mask at all times while boarding, traveling and exiting the bus

The first row of seats behind the driver will not be open for passengers

While on the bus fresh air will be continuously circulating

Our employees have been issued PPE, including face masks and hand sanitizer, to follow the CDC recommendations.

According to Peter Picknelly, Chairman of Peter Pan Bus Lines, non-contact boarding means once a customer has purchased their ticket online or through the app all they have to do is walk up to the bus and give the driver their name.

“It feels good to at least start, we have to start somewhere. We’re starting and it feels good to get buses rolling again and see them out there loading passengers so I’m sure people are eager to travel again,” Peter Pan Vice President of Safety and Security, Christopher Crean told 22News.

Crean added that since Peter Pan went back in service this past Friday, trips to Boston, Cape Cod, and Providence were the most common destinations.

As more people start to travel the more they will be staying in hotels. Hotels and lodging are one of the entities that are allowed to re-open under Phase 2 of the state’s re-opening plan. They can open to guests but cannot host any meetings or events.

Routes and schedules are still changing frequently, so customers should visit their website for the latest information.