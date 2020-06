SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Peter Pan Bus Lines are officially back on the road after shutting down service due to the pandemic.

The first row of seats behind the driver will also be closed to passengers. And employees have been issued PPE including face masks and hand sanitizer.

Peter Pan Bus Lines said routes and schedules are changing frequently so it’s important to check your bus status online before you travel.

To learn more about Peter Pan’s Covid-19 protocols, click here.