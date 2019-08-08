Peter Pan standing by bus driver accused of locking passenger in luggage compartment

(WWLP) – Peter Pan Bus Lines is not rushing to judgment in the case of a bus driver accused of locking a passenger in the luggage compartment.

A woman called 911 Sunday claiming she was locked in the luggage compartment of a bus that was traveling to Boston. According to a Connecticut State Police report, the caller was found in one of the bus’s side luggage compartments.

The woman told the trooper she was intentionally locked in there by 49-year-old Wendy Alberty, a Peter Pan bus driver. At the time of the incident, there were 41 people on the bus.

Alberty is on investigative suspension and will remain suspended until further notice. Peter Pan Bus Lines Vice President of Safety and Security, Chris Crean, told 22News that the bus line is standing by Alberty at this time.

“We believe that everybody has the right to due process,” Crean said. “There are some serious allegations against our driver and we had an issue that occurred that day and we are going to review our protocols and we are going to allow the due process and the judicial process to work.”

Alberty has been charged with unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace in connection with the incident.