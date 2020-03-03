Peter Pan to continue allowing immigration checks on buses, Greyhound won’t allow

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP/AP) – A major Northeast bus carrier says it will continue to allow federal immigration officials to conduct routine checks for immigrants in the country illegally.

A vice president for Springfield, Massachusetts-based Peter Pan Bus Lines says it will continue to cooperate with law enforcement. Christopher Crean says the company remains concerned about the potential for child trafficking on its buses.

Now, two bus companies in Springfield are at odds over working with federal immigration officials. Peter Pan Bus Lines said they’ll allow federal immigration officials to continue their routine checks for illegal immigrants, but Greyhound now forbids this on their buses.

Peter Pan and Greyhound both operate out of Union Station in Springfield. Peter Pan’s vice president said the company will continue to support ICE in its efforts of detaining undocumented immigrants. He said they are concerned about the potential for child trafficking on its buses.

“Human trafficking is definitely a problem and is definitely a problem out here so that being said, they should at least try to look out a little more than what they’re doing because I know the bus system is definitely a way human trafficking gets around,” said Dalton Stoddard of Springfield.

Greyhound is the nation’s largest bus company and said last month it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board its buses.

New Hampshire-based Concord Coach Lines has said it is following suit.