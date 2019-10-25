Pete’s Sweets decorates 700 pink-frosted cupcakes for Rays of Hope

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Local businesses continue to show their support for Rays of Hope as Breast Cancer Awareness Month nears its end.

Thursday night, Pete’s Sweets in East Longmeadow took on an ambitious project, decorating 700 cupcakes. It took over 20 volunteers. Employees, family friends, Rays of Hope officials, even some recruits from Facebook. Beyond the decoration, the third annual event continues to be a community affair.

Arnold’s Meats donated butter, Center Square Grill catered the event, Events by Jackie M organized the volunteers, Curry Printing supplied pink labels, Durocher arranged flowers, and Somers Day Spa donated gifts for survivors.

Peter Gray, owner of Pete’s Sweets told 22News, “Years ago when we started we had all the local vendors come together and offer supplies so selflessly and so quickly. It was just so touching to have everybody come here and volunteer their services and products. Absolutely incredible.”

The pink-frosted cupcakes will be given away at the Survivors’ Tent at Sunday’s annual Rays of Hope Walk and Run Toward the Cure.