Petro’s restaurant in Chicopee closes its doors

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A popular Chicopee restaurant served its final breakfast and lunch Sunday afternoon.

Petro’s restaurant on Front Street filled up quickly as people got one last meal in. The owner told 22News he decided to close due to personal reasons.

“There was a line, everyone wanted to get in here and were willing to wait once a table opened up people came in,” said employee Kyle Kreyeski.

Petro’s had been a popular dining destination for the past ten years.

Since word of the closing a few days ago, customers poured in this final weekend to express their regrets.