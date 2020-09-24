Petro’s restaurant in Chicopee closing after 10 years

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular downtown Chicopee breakfast and lunch restaurant will soon be closing its doors for good.

Many of its customers describe Petro’s restaurant on Front Street as a second home. After ten years, Owner Petro Mirisis has decided to close his doors for what he calls personal reasons.

22News spoke with one local customer who said she’s heartbroken about the closing.

“Oh we’re really going to miss it,” Betty Patrie said. “We’ve been treated very well here, and the food is terrific, inexpensive and we just will miss it so much.”

Petros will be closing its doors this Sunday, September 27.