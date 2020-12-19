Petro’s restaurant in Chicopee reopens months after shutting its doors

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Chicopee restaurant is reopening, just months after it shut down.

A family has gone from being loyal customers at Petro’s Breakfast & Lunch restaurant to becoming the new owners and reopening the once popular establishment.

Jon and Halina Novak welcomed back customers Saturday to the restaurant on Front Street that had closed in late September by the former owner.

Jon told 22News that he’s excited to open back up the restaurant that was so popular to the community.

“We were regulars here on Sundays after church. We would come for breakfast, got to know Pedro and his family, got to know the staff, got to know the customers,” said Jon. “When we heard about the closing, we said we’re not going to allow this to happen, we’re going to open it back up.”

Petro’s closed on September 27th after 10 years. The former owner said he closed due to personal reasons.

The restaurant is now back open as of Saturday.