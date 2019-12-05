Petsense in Westfield closing this week

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local pet store is closing and needs your help making sure all the food, treats, and toys go to good use.

Petsense in Westfield is closing its doors for good and liquidating all products.

All food is 30-percent off and toys are 70-percent off.

Petsense is asking pet owners, shelters, and good Samaritans to come pick up the supplies by Saturday to make sure it doesn’t go to waste. Even if you do not need the pet supplies – others desperately do.

“If we need a warming center open and people bring their pets they can have food,” store manager Caitlin Dorsett told 22News. “If someone loses their home to a fire or a flood or anything like that and Red Cross comes then these people will have food for their animal.”

Petsense is located in the Little River Plaza and will be open until this Saturday, December 7.