Phase 1 of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Refresh Project complete

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Upgrades continue to be made at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to ensure safety for veterans and adequate care.

The state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services announced the completion of Phase I of the Refresh Project to enhance residential units, and ensure infection control.

The third floor improvements are now complete, and veterans who were on the second floor moved to their new rooms.

Their attention now shifts to the second floor of the home, in Phase II of the Refresh Project.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today