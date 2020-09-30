Phase 1 of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Refresh Project complete

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Upgrades continue to be made at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to ensure safety for veterans and adequate care.

The state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services announced the completion of Phase I of the Refresh Project to enhance residential units, and ensure infection control.

The third floor improvements are now complete, and veterans who were on the second floor moved to their new rooms.

Their attention now shifts to the second floor of the home, in Phase II of the Refresh Project.