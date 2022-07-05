LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of a phone communications and internet issue affecting their department.

The issue is affecting all of their facilities Tuesday morning. Until the problem is resolved, phone lines and internet will be down at all of their correctional institutes, which included the inmate phone systems. Communication issues were first reported over the weekend and beginning Tuesday, staff reported the problem was getting worse.

“Obviously this is a major problem and we’ve notified the state of our limited communications ability,” said Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “We do not know when the issue will be resolved but in the meantime, we want the public to know that we are aware that our phones are down and our Internet connectivity is limited, and we ask for their patience while we sort this out.”

Utility companies that service the department buildings are aware of the issue and working on a fix. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department will notify the public when the repair has been made and communications can resume.