SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A bald eagle was spotted along the Springfield Riverwalk on Sunday.

22News viewer Michael Sprintz sent a photo of the bald eagle. Sprintz said the eagle is somewhat shy and could be the occupant of one of two nearby nests.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Bald Eagles aren’t actually bald, but at five years of age, their head and tail feathers turn white, which is an old meaning of the word “bald.”

Photo courtesy of Michael Sprintz of New York

As of 2018, 76 territorial pairs of bald eagles are identified in Massachusetts, according to Mass.gov. Wintering bald eagles are known to use trees that are over 12 miles from their feeding areas for roosting at night, protected from the wind by other trees or land topography. Adults can live up to 30 years old, however, mortality is high among immature bald eagles. They are currently listed as a special concern in Massachusetts.

