Photo Gallery: Bear sighting in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A bear was seen and photographed by 22News viewers on Monday evening in Chicopee.

The large black bear was seen rolling around on his back, and eating from bird feeders.

Bear sightings are not unusual in Chicopee. Police, in previous interviews with 22News, have said people should stay away from bears. They recommended keeping residential property clear of food incentives. For example, bird feeders, trash cans, and grills should be taken inside.

