Photo Gallery: Bear sighting in Chicopee

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

22News viewer photo

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A bear was seen and photographed by 22News viewers on Monday evening in Chicopee.

The large black bear was seen rolling around on his back, and eating from bird feeders.

Bear sightings are not unusual in Chicopee. Police, in previous interviews with 22News, have said people should stay away from bears. They recommended keeping residential property clear of food incentives. For example, bird feeders, trash cans, and grills should be taken inside.

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today