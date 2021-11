Photo sent to 22News from Jodi Sierzego

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Imagine seeing three moose? A 22News viewer captured the moment on camera Tuesday morning.

Jodi Sierzego sent the photo to 22News saying she saw the moose in Palmer at around 7:30 a.m.

Martin Feehan, Deer & Moose Project Leader with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife explained why there is an increase of in accidents lately that involve cars hitting deer.

