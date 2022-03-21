PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A mother moose and two moose calves were seen walking along a street in Three Rivers Monday morning.

22News viewer John Bell shared the photo of the three moose on the street but said they later moved to a backyard near a creek.

Credit: John Bell

According to Mass.gov, moose eat large amounts of leaves, twigs, and buds which western Massachusetts is plentiful of. If you see a moose, make sure to stay a distance away from the animal. In most cases, it will walk away but during calving season in the spring, they can be unpredictable to protect their calves.

