PHOTOS: 104th Fighter Wing Commander presented with Honor and Remember Flag

WESTFIELD (DVIDS) – Brian Miller, the Massachusetts chapter director of Honor and Remember, presented Col. Peter T. Green III, the 104th Fighter Wing Commander, with an Honor and Remember Flag.
Honor and Remember recognizes the sacrifice made by fallen service members and comforts their families.
PHOTOS: Honor and Remember Flag
(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey Sarah Watson-Kirwin)
