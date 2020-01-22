PHOTOS: 104th Fighter Wing Commander presented with Honor and Remember Flag

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- A new non-profit group removed piles and piles of trash at this homeless camp in Chicopee along the Connecticut River on Saturday.

"Make MA Fishing Spots Great Again" volunteers clean up ponds, rivers, and other fishing spots across Massachusetts. Brett Richards put the Chicopee cleanup effort into action after seeing residents talking about it on Facebook.

"I got the notification through Facebook, people were complaining about it and group members stepped up and we just did," said Brett Richards, President of Make MA Fishing Spots Great Again. "Within 24 hours we got here and cleaned it out."

There was a lot more trash at the homeless camp before this group started their effort this weekend. They are working now with the homeless at the location to make sure they get the services they need.