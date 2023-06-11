WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent photos of baby coyotes that were spotted in West Springfield on Saturday.

The baby coyotes were spotted by a 22News viewer just off Riverdale Road on Saturday.

22News viewer submitted photo

According to Mass.gov, coyotes are opportunistic feeders and are extraordinarily adaptable to a wide range of habitats. Coyotes thrive in suburban, urban, and rural areas as well. They will eat any food that is naturally available, such as small animals, birds, insects, and fruits, as well as artificial sources like garbage, pet food, birdseed, and compost.

The eastern coyote is well known throughout Massachusetts except on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. They are important and valuable natural resources in Massachusetts and they are classified as a furbearer species, for which a management program and regulated hunting and trapping seasons have been established.

Never purposely provide food for coyotes to attract them to your property. Coyotes will use areas under porches and sheds for resting and for raising young. Close these areas off to prevent animals such as coyotes from using them.

The presence of a coyote alone does not cause concern because coyotes are afraid of people. Keep coyotes wild by scaring or threatening coyotes in your yard with loud noises, bright lights, or water sprayed from a hose.

If you can safely take videos or photos of wildlife in your neighborhood, you can email them to reportit@wwlp.com.