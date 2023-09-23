SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent photos of a bald eagle flying over Berkshire Avenue on Saturday.

According to the 22News viewer, this was the fifth time a bald eagle has been spotted over their house on Berkshire Avenue recently.

In flight, a bald eagle holds its broad wings flat like a board, according to All About Birds.

Adult bald eagles can live up to 30 years old, however, mortality is high among immature bald eagles. They are currently listed as a special concern in Massachusetts.

Bald eagles are protected under federal and state laws. It is illegal to destroy, relocate, or possess bald eagles, their nests, and eggs in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Federal law also protects all parts of bald eagles, alive or dead including feathers and egg shells, without a federal, state, or tribal permit.

Bald eagles typically live near bodies of water, where they use shoreline habitats and forested areas for nesting. They prefer bodies of water with a good supply of moderate- to large-sized fish. In western Massachusetts, one of the best places residents have seen bald eagles is along the Connecticut River. MassWildlife has other tips on spotting an eagle:

• Eagles are drawn to open waters. When lakes and ponds begin to freeze, there are fewer areas of open waters which may make eagles easier to find.

• Eagles often gather below dams if water is being released.

• If you see an eagle once, visit that site again. Eagles tend to return to the same section of shoreline or even the same tree throughout the season and year after year.

• Look for large nests in big trees. Massachusetts is home to over 70 nesting pairs. If you do spot a nest, keep your distance and observe from afar.

• If you see an eagle, watching with binoculars from inside your vehicle is a great way to observe the birds without disturbing them and you’ll stay warm.

If you see a bald eagle in your community, you can share it with 22News by emailing reportit@wwlp.com!