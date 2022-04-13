WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A bear was caught on camera Wednesday afternoon in West Springfield.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

