CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A bear was spotted in a 22News viewer’s backyard in Chicopee in a tree.

22News viewer Justin Martin of Chicopee saw a bear in his backyard on Westport Drive.

Justin Martin of Chicopee

According to Mass.gov, there are 4,500 black bears, across the Commonwealth, making it not uncommon to see one walking through your yard. Black bears become more active and are searching for food during springtime in western Massachusetts

According to the National Park Service, if you see a bear you should do the following:

Remain watchful

Do not approach it

Do not allow the bear to approach you

If the bear is at a distance, feeding or walking by, and notices you but continues its natural behavior, no action is needed on your part. Proceed while continuing to observe the bear.

If your presence causes the bear to change its behavior (stops feeding, changes its travel direction, watches you, etc.) you are too close.

Being too close may promote aggressive behavior from the bear such as running toward you, making loud noises, or swatting the ground. The bear is demanding more space. Don’t run, but slowly back away, watching the bear. Increase the distance between you and the bear. The bear will probably do the same.