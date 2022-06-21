LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Longmeadow residents shared with 22News photos of a black bear in his neighborhood on Tuesday.

The photos were sent to Report-It by David A. Deshais. In the photos below, the bear can be seen roaming the streets and heading into a neighbor’s yard, most likely looking for food. As a reminder, it’s best to keep your trash inside until pick up day and to avoid using bird feeders. The less food sources in your yard, the less chances you will encounter a bear.

Credit: David A. Deshais

Credit: David A. Deshais

Credit: David A. Deshais

Massachusetts is the third most densely populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

If you can safely take photos of wildlife in your community, email them to Reportit@wwlp.com!