PHOTOS: Black Lives Matter rally hosted by Longmeadow Anti-Racist Coalition

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Anti-Racist Coalition hosted its fourth weekly “Stand Out” rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement this evening in Longmeadow.

Many residents in Longmeadow have planted Black Lives Matter signs on their lawns to continue to show their support for the movement

One of the organizers of the event Erin Freed told 22News it’s important to stay proactive and informed. She worries injustices against the black community will continue to rise.

“We just recognize this is going to be a long battle and we have to keep the energy up and we have to stay woke and stay active,” Erin Freed added.

Despite the rain, many people participated. Dozens of drivers also passed by and honked to show support.

One of the participants included Stephan Platzerd, a Longmeadow resident who remembers being apart of the Civil Rights movement during the 1960s.

“I think it needs to be continued to show we are going in the right direction again,” Platzer said.