CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - The City of Chicopee is listed as high risk for coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 map released late Thursday afternoon by the state Department of Public Health.

In the last two weeks, Chicopee had 76 COVID-19 cases according to DPH. The City of Chicopee sent 22News a news release saying they had 74 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. The data is different because of the when the case counts are reviewed from the Chicopee Board of Health and when the Department of Public Health reviews the submitted report.