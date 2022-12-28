EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard on Wednesday in East Longmeadow.

The bobcat could be seen walking across the edge of the woods in their backyard. According to massaudubon.org, the bobcat is the only species of wild cat that is found in Massachusetts.

Populations of bobcats differ across the state, with the highest density in central and western Massachusetts, lower density in the northeast, and rare to absent in the southeast. As with all wildlife, do not attempt to approach one, mainly when they have young. Bobcats are known to kill livestock or unsupervised small pets as well.

