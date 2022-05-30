BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Brimfield came together Sunday to remember those that fought and died while serving in the United States armed forces.

The service was held on the town common Sunday afternoon and included speeches from students and historians as well as Representative Todd Smola and Senator Ryan Fattman. Following the service, former servicemembers and first responders marched from the town common, to the cemetery, then back to the common. Residents were encouraged to join them by marching along or riding decorated bicycles.

The parade stopped in the cemetery and in front of a veteran memorial to honor soldiers that never came home to their families. The service and parade was organized by the Hitchcock Academy.