PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments worked to put out a brush fire in the area of Flynt Street in Palmer Sunday afternoon.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, at around 2:10 p.m. crews were called to a brush fire on the side of a hill in the area of Flynt Street. Bondsville, Brimfield, Monson, Three Rivers, and Warren Fire Departments assisted while Wilbraham Fire provided town coverage.

(Palmer Fire Department)

By 3:00 p.m. most of the fire was put out and the area was cleared as of 4:50 p.m. No injuries were reported.