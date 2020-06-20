PHOTOS: Burning mill in Russell, cause under investigation

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple fire departments assisted in battling a burning mill in Russell late Friday night.

Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Eric Bishop told 22News, fire departments who assisted on Valley View Avenue were working on a rotating basis. Bishop said Westfield fire crews were there for about four hours and wouldn’t be surprised if members from other departments are still working in the area Saturday morning.

Bishop added at this time no injuries have been reported.

State police in Russell told 22News the mill fire started around 9:15 p.m. Luckily, the mill building was empty and multiple departments including Blandford, Becket, Westfield, and Montgomery were able to help.

22News contacted Russell Fire Department who were unable to provide an update.

22News will give you the latest as more information is released.

