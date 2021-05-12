PHOTOS: Eagle in West Springfield

Photo sent to 22News from Joe

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A bald eagle was caught on camera landing on the side of the road then taking off again in West Springfield Tuesday.

A 22News viewer emailed several photos of the eagle to reportit@wwlp.com from Interstate Drive in West Springfield at around 6:00 p.m. According to Mass.gov, as of 2018 there are 76 territorial pairs of bald eagles identified in Massachusetts. Bald eagles were listed as endangered in Massachusetts before 2012. They are currently listed as special concern in the state. Bald eagles were removed from the Federal Endangered Species List in 2007.

In Massachusetts, there are 432 native plant and animal species that are protected under the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act (M.G.L. c. 131A). The following list are endangered in Massachusetts:

An endangered animal is in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range and species of animals in danger of extirpation as documented by biological research and inventory.

The following list are of special concern in Massachusetts:

Species of Special Concern are any species of animal which has been documented by biological research and inventory to have suffered a decline that could threaten the species if allowed to continue unchecked or that occurs in such small numbers or with such a restricted distribution or specialized habitat requirements that it could easily become threatened within Massachusetts.