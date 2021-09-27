PHOTOS: Event held to promote peace and justice in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence, Nonviolence Springfield Coalition, and the Interfaith Council of Greater Springfield cohosted an event to commemorate International Peace Day Sunday.

While the day of peace is actually observed on September 21st, the event held by several of Springfield’s religious groups started at 3 p.m. on Sunday September 26th. The event ran until 5 p.m. on the lawn of the Bethesda Lutheran Church, located at 455 Island Pond Road in Springfield. It marked the attempt to bring together groups and organizations that work for peace and justice in the Springfield and western Massachusetts area.

Courtesy of Barbara Schenk, Pastor Foster Memorial Church

The event featured music, children’s activities, interactive activities for all ages, refreshments, and discussions on the work currently being done in the area to promote peace and justice.