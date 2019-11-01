1  of  2
Breaking News
TRAFFIC: Rollover accident on I-91 South in Springfield causing delays Local communities are postponing Halloween! Check to see if your city is listed

Photos: Happy Halloween from 22News!

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – It’s Halloween and 22News decided to have a little fun this year. 

Whether it’s being a Supreme Court justice, a character from the Adams Family or a witch interrupting the afternoon forecast to cast a spell for the weather to improve, 22News is always Working for You! 

Now, we know our viewers also had fun being creative with their Halloween costumes this year and we want to see them! 

If you dressed up for Halloween, decorated your home or went trick-or-treating with your family, send a photo to ReportIt@wwlp.com

Happy Halloween! 

PHOTOS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets