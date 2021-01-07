PHOTOS: Holyoke police looking to identify people involved with incidents at Sunglass Hut

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are asking the public’s help in identifying people in connection with two incidents at the Sunglass Hut in Holyoke.

The Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigations are investigating two incidents from Sunglass Hut at the Holyoke Mall on December 21 and 26.

If you recognize any of the individuals, you’re asked to call Holyoke Police Detective Williams 413-322-6900 extension 559 or Text a tip anonymously at phone number 274637, type the word SOLVE and then your message..

  • (Holyoke Police Department)
  • (Holyoke Police Department)
  • (Holyoke Police Department)
  • (Holyoke Police Department)
  • (Holyoke Police Department)
  • (Holyoke Police Department)
  • (Holyoke Police Department)
  • (Holyoke Police Department)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today