PHOTOS: Holyoke police looking to identify people involved with incidents at Sunglass Hut

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are asking the public’s help in identifying people in connection with two incidents at the Sunglass Hut in Holyoke.

The Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigations are investigating two incidents from Sunglass Hut at the Holyoke Mall on December 21 and 26.

If you recognize any of the individuals, you’re asked to call Holyoke Police Detective Williams 413-322-6900 extension 559 or Text a tip anonymously at phone number 274637, type the word SOLVE and then your message..