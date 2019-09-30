PHOTOS: Hundreds of items at The Big E Lost & Found

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Did you lose something at The Big E? Chances are, it’s at the fair’s lost and found center!

From vapes, to cell phones, car keys, and even money….Elaine Connor told 22News they’ve collected a record 970+ lost items over the course of this year’s fair.

Connor and a few others are working at the lost and found center all day Monday making calls and reuniting lost items with their owners. Hundreds of licenses, some from as far as Oregon, are being mailed home Monday as well.

If you lost something and think it may be at The Big E Lost and Found, call 413-737-2443. After Monday, all lost items will be stored at the Brooks Building on the fairgrounds until next year’s fair. Whatever is not claimed by then will be donated. Connor said they tend to hold jewelry longer.

Items weren’t the only things lost at The Big E this year. Connor told 22News volunteers helped find 86 lost children and adults over the last 17 days.

PHOTOS: Big E Lost and Found items