PHOTOS: Illegal dumping of cooler in Chester

CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Chester’s Board of Health is looking for the public’s help after they found a commercial cooler dumped in the woods on March 21.

The cooler was found on a Sunday afternoon near the Chester transfer station off Emery Street. According to Chester’s Board of Health, their security cameras showed a UHAUL van there at around 3:00 p.m. that day, with two men inside the van.

(Photo Credit: Town of Chester)

The police are trying to find out who dumped this cooler and where it came from since they are not so common in the Hilltowns. If you have any information contact the Chester Police Department at 413-354-7822 or email BoardofHealth@townofchester.net.