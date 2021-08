RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – An officer in Russell spotted children dressed up as police officers and let them sit in the cruiser and talk about becoming an officer one day.

According to the Russell Police Department, Officer Terlik saw children dressed up as police officers helping to patrol their neighborhood on Saturday. Officer Terlik let them sit in the cruiser and talk about wanting to become police officers one day.

(Russell Police Department)

Russell police thank them for making their day and appreciate their support.