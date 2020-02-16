PHOTOS: LEGOLAND NY Roadshow at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – LEGOLAND New York Resort will be bringing the theme park experience to Holyoke Mall until Monday!

According to a news release sent to 22News, the interactive event will offer LEGO building activities and the opportunity to ride driving school cars as well as a dragon coaster car. The resort will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Annual passes to the theme park opening July 4, 2020, will be available to purchase at the event!

