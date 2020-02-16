PHOTOS: LEGOLAND NY Roadshow at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – LEGOLAND New York Resort will be bringing the theme park experience to Holyoke Mall until Monday!

According to a news release sent to 22News, the interactive event will offer LEGO building activities and the opportunity to ride driving school cars as well as a dragon coaster car. The resort will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Annual passes to the theme park opening July 4, 2020, will be available to purchase at the event!

Send us photos of your visit to LEGOLAND NY Resort in Holyoke Mall to ReportIt@wwlp.com

PHOTOS:

  • Photo Courtesy: 22News Viewer Jocelyn
  • Photo Courtesy: 22News Viewer Dina

