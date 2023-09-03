SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mama deer and their fawns were spotted in the Forest Park neighborhood on Saturday.

22News viewer Ariel Mcmillan took a wrong turn into the Forest Park neighborhood on Saturday and saw two mama deers with their fawns lurking and eating.

Photo courtesy of Ariel Mcmillan

Photo courtesy of Ariel Mcmillan

Photo courtesy of Ariel Mcmillan

Photo courtesy of Ariel Mcmillan

According to Mass.gov, white-tailed deer are common in Massachusetts and get their iconic name from the white underside of their tail, which they raise when alarmed. They are important and valuable in Massachusetts for which a regulated hunting season (fall/winter) and management program have been established.

This type of deer can reach a length of 6 ft. and a height of about 3 ft. In the summer, the upper coat of this deer appears to be reddish-brown with short, thin, straight wiry hairs.

Mass.gov says deer can run up to 40 mph for short bursts, but maintain a speed of 25 mph for longer periods. Their eyes are able to detect motion at any time of day.

According to wildlifehelp.org, the following are ways to avoid hitting a deer while driving:

If you see one deer, watch for more. Deer are herd animals and travel in groups. If one deer darts across the road, there’s a good chance there are more to follow.

Keep your lights on and your eyes open. Deer are most active at dawn and dusk when you have the most difficulty seeing. Plus, your headlights might reflect off a deer’s eyes making it easier to spot.

Stay in the center lane (when you can), allowing you more time to see the deer and the deer more time to see you.

Apply brakes calmly and maintain your course. When you see a deer, brake accordingly and continue in your lane. Swerving to avoid the deer can create other accidents and the deer might dart into your new path anyway.

Honk your horn. One long blast of your car’s horn could scare a deer out of your way.