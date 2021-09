BOSTON (SHNS) - Teachers on Monday plan to call on lawmakers to eliminate the requirement that students pass the MCAS exam in order to graduate and replace it with what they say would be a broader framework that features "more authentic forms of demonstrating student achievement."

Legislation (S 293/H 612) sponsored by Sen. Jo Comerford and Rep. James Hawkins, which is up for a hearing Monday before the Education Committee, also calls for the creation of a grant program to support communities as they develop district-based evaluation models. Lawmakers have stood by the MCAS graduation requirement, which supporters say is a way to measure student achievement and hold schools accountable, in the face of complaints that educators have to "teach to the test" and that students are forced to spend too much time on the exam and preparation for it.