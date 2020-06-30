PHOTOS: Patient discharged after battling COVID-19 for 3 months at Mercy Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A patient who battled COVID-19 for a little over three months was finally discharged at Mercy Medical Center.

Mercy Medical Center’s spokesperson Mary Orr told 22News, Gustavo Figuereo was first admitted to Mercy with the coronavirus on March 28. After receiving hospital care and rehabilitation services for over 90 days, he was discharged.

Mercy Medical Center organized a special “Code Journey” for Figuereo. As he left, he thanked Mercy President Deborah Bitsoli and Dr. Daniel Morrison, Chief of Surgery for the care he gratefully received.

Figuereo said the first thing he wants to do once he’s home is hug his wife and kids. He’s also eager to get back to eating his favorite foods such as steak, rice, beans, and avocado.

Congratulations Gustavo!