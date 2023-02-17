WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is searching for the owner of a Jeep seen around Bear Hole Reservoir in December.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the Jeep could be seen at Bear Hole Reservoir on December 21st and other dates. The Jeep has been seen going around locked gates and trespassing in a watershed.

The Jeep is white or light-colored and has straps from the roof to the front of the hood, and a large light bar on it.

If anyone has any information about the owner of the Jeep, contact Sergeant Wise at 413-263-3210 Ext. 238.